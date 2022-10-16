The result for NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali was competing against PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII.

Polling Stations: 354/354.

Voter Turnout: 36.49 %

NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII By Election Result 2022