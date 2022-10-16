Advertisement
The result for NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.
PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali was competing against PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII.
Polling Stations: 354/354.
Voter Turnout: 36.49 %
NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII By Election Result 2022
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|99841
|PML-N
|Abid Sher Ali
|75266
