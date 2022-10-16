Advertisement
The result for NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.
PTI chief Imran Khan was PML-N’s Shezra Mansab Ali was competing in NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II constituency. The PTI chairman after securing 90,180 votes while PML-N Shezra Mansab Ali was placed second. TLP candidate Afzal Rizvi secured 24,630 votes.
Polling Stations: 319/319.
Voter Turnout: 44.1%
NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II By Election Result 2022
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|90180
|PML-N
|Shezra Mansab Ali
|77024
