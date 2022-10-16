Advertisement
NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II

The result for  NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

PTI chief Imran Khan was PML-N’s Shezra Mansab Ali was competing in NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II constituency. The PTI chairman after securing 90,180 votes while PML-N Shezra Mansab Ali was placed second. TLP candidate Afzal Rizvi secured 24,630 votes.

Polling Stations: 319/319.

Voter Turnout: 44.1%

NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II By Election Result 2022

PartyCandidateVotes
PTIImran Khan90180
PML-NShezra Mansab Ali77024

 

