The result for NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

PTI chief Imran Khan was PML-N’s Shezra Mansab Ali was competing in NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II constituency. The PTI chairman after securing 90,180 votes while PML-N Shezra Mansab Ali was placed second. TLP candidate Afzal Rizvi secured 24,630 votes.

Polling Stations: 319/319.

Voter Turnout: 44.1%

NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II By Election Result 2022

Party Candidate Votes PTI Imran Khan 90180 PML-N Shezra Mansab Ali 77024