The result for NA-157 (Multan-IV) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.
PPP’s Ali Musa Gilani was competing against PTI candidate Meharbano Qureshi in NA-157 Multan-IV.
The PTI suffered a setback after Meharbano Qureshi, the daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, lost to Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.
Polling Stations: 264/264.
Voter Turnout: 44.22
NA-157 Multan-IV By Election Result 2022
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PPP
|Ali Musa Gilani
|107327
|PTI
|Meharbano Qureshi
|82141
