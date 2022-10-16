The result for NA-157 (Multan-IV) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

PPP’s Ali Musa Gilani was competing against PTI candidate Meharbano Qureshi in NA-157 Multan-IV.

The PTI suffered a setback after Meharbano Qureshi, the daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, lost to Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Polling Stations: 264/264.

Voter Turnout: 44.22

NA-157 Multan-IV By Election Result 2022

Party Candidate Votes PPP Ali Musa Gilani 107327 PTI Meharbano Qureshi 82141