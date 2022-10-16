Advertisement
NA-22 Mardan-III by-election result 2022

The final result for NA-22 (Mardan-III) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

The NA-22 Mardan-III was vacated by PTI lawmaker Ali Mohammad Khan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan faced PDM’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim from JUI-F, Abdul Wasey of JI and independent candidate Mohammad Sarwar.

Polling Stations: 330/330

Voter Turnout 29.22%

NA-22 Mardan-III By Election Result 2022

Party

Candidate

Votes

PTIImran Khan76681
JUI-FMaulana Mohammad Qasim68181
Jamaat-e-IslamiAbdul Wasey8239

 

