The final result for NA-22 (Mardan-III) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

The NA-22 Mardan-III was vacated by PTI lawmaker Ali Mohammad Khan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan faced PDM’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim from JUI-F, Abdul Wasey of JI and independent candidate Mohammad Sarwar.

Polling Stations: 330/330

Voter Turnout 29.22%

NA-22 Mardan-III By Election Result 2022

Party Candidate Votes PTI Imran Khan 76681 JUI-F Maulana Mohammad Qasim 68181 Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasey 8239

