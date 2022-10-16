Advertisement
The final result for NA-22 (Mardan-III) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.
The NA-22 Mardan-III was vacated by PTI lawmaker Ali Mohammad Khan.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan faced PDM’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim from JUI-F, Abdul Wasey of JI and independent candidate Mohammad Sarwar.
Polling Stations: 330/330
Voter Turnout 29.22%
NA-22 Mardan-III By Election Result 2022
Party
|Candidate
Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|76681
|JUI-F
|Maulana Mohammad Qasim
|68181
|Jamaat-e-Islami
|Abdul Wasey
|8239
