NA-237 Malir-II Karachi by-election result 2022

The result for NA-237 (Malir-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.

PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch was competing against PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-237 Malir-II.

Polling Stations 194/194.

Voter Turnout: 20.33%

NA-237 Malir-II By Election Result 2022