NA-237 Malir-II Karachi by-election result 2022

The result for NA-237 (Malir-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.
PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch was competing against PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-237 Malir-II.
Polling Stations 194/194.
Voter Turnout: 20.33%
NA-237 Malir-II By Election Result 2022
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|22493
|PPP
|Abdul Hakeem Baloch
|32567
