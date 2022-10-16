Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • NA-237 Malir-II Karachi by-election result 2022
NA-237 Malir-II Karachi by-election result 2022

NA-237 Malir-II Karachi by-election result 2022

Articles
NA-237 Malir-II Karachi by-election result 2022

NA-237 Malir-II

The result for NA-237 (Malir-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.

PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch was competing against PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-237 Malir-II.

Polling Stations 194/194.

Voter Turnout: 20.33%

NA-237 Malir-II By Election Result 2022

PartyCandidateVotes
PTIImran Khan22493
PPPAbdul Hakeem Baloch32567

 

 

