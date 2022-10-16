Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NA-31 Peshawar-V by-election result 2022

NA-31 Peshawar-V by-election result 2022

Articles
Advertisement
NA-31 Peshawar-V by-election result 2022

NA-22 Mardan-III by-election result 2022

Advertisement

The final result for NA-31 (Peshawar-V) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.

Eight candidates were vying for NA-31 Pesha­war-V. PTI’s Shaukat Ali vacated the seat. PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting against ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

PTI chief Imran Khan won the by-election with 59,972 votes beating the ANP candidate Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour who secured 34724 votes.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Aslam, Saeedullah Khan of the Rah-i-Haq Party, Abdul Qadir of the Tehreek-i-Jawanan Pakis­tan, and independent candidate Emran Khan were the other candidates.

NA-31 Peshawar-V By Election Result 2022

PartyCandidateVotes
PTIImran Khan59972
ANPGhulam Ahmed Bilour34724
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Punjab Assembly speaker asks governor to fix elections' date
Punjab Assembly speaker asks governor to fix elections' date
Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as largest party in Karachi: Hafiz Naeem
Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as largest party in Karachi: Hafiz Naeem
PPP is a rogue party, poor will come for their neck: Sheikh Rasheed
PPP is a rogue party, poor will come for their neck: Sheikh Rasheed
Former bureaucrat Azam Khan will be KP caretaker CM
Former bureaucrat Azam Khan will be KP caretaker CM
Robbers loot gold worth Rs2 million in Nazimabad
Robbers loot gold worth Rs2 million in Nazimabad
LC issue: PSO clarifies no fuel shortage in country
LC issue: PSO clarifies no fuel shortage in country
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story