The final result for NA-31 (Peshawar-V) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.

Eight candidates were vying for NA-31 Pesha­war-V. PTI’s Shaukat Ali vacated the seat. PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting against ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

PTI chief Imran Khan won the by-election with 59,972 votes beating the ANP candidate Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour who secured 34724 votes.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Aslam, Saeedullah Khan of the Rah-i-Haq Party, Abdul Qadir of the Tehreek-i-Jawanan Pakis­tan, and independent candidate Emran Khan were the other candidates.

NA-31 Peshawar-V By Election Result 2022