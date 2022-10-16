The final result for NA-31 (Peshawar-V) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.
Eight candidates were vying for NA-31 Peshawar-V. PTI’s Shaukat Ali vacated the seat. PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting against ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour
PTI chief Imran Khan won the by-election with 59,972 votes beating the ANP candidate Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour who secured 34724 votes.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Aslam, Saeedullah Khan of the Rah-i-Haq Party, Abdul Qadir of the Tehreek-i-Jawanan Pakistan, and independent candidate Emran Khan were the other candidates.
NA-31 Peshawar-V By Election Result 2022
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|59972
|ANP
|Ghulam Ahmed Bilour
|34724
