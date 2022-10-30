Advertisement
NA-45 Kurram by-election result 2022

NA-45 Kurram by-election result 2022

Articles
NA-45 Kurram by-election result 2022

NA-45 Kurram by-election result 2022

The result for  NA-45 (Kurram-1) in the by-elections held on October 30, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.

The polling process was held from 8 AM till 5 PM without any break. According to initial reports, the turnout was low, particularly among women voters.

There are 16 candidates including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), contesting the elections.

Imran Khan emerged victorious after securing 20,752 votes. The PDM-backed candidate Jamil Khan managed to secure 12.708 votes.

Polling Stations: 143/143

CandidateParty

Votes

Imran KhanPTI 20752
Jamil KhanJUI-F 12708

 

 

