NA-45 Kurram by-election result 2022

The result for NA-45 (Kurram-1) in the by-elections held on October 30, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.
The polling process was held from 8 AM till 5 PM without any break. According to initial reports, the turnout was low, particularly among women voters.
There are 16 candidates including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), contesting the elections.
Imran Khan emerged victorious after securing 20,752 votes. The PDM-backed candidate Jamil Khan managed to secure 12.708 votes.
Polling Stations: 143/143
|Candidate
|Party
Votes
|Imran Khan
|PTI
|20752
|Jamil Khan
|JUI-F
|12708
