NAB amendments made to protect Zardari and Sharif families: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the current National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments are made to provide relief to the Zardari and Sharif families, BOL News reported.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that no authority can be exercised in the Parliament which is against the will of the people.

“The recent amendments were made to provide relief to the Zardari and Sharif family, after the recent law, Surrey Palace and Avenfield have gone out of the jurisdiction.

He said that it is also in the international laws that the burden of proof is on the accused while so far the cases of 1100 billion rupees have been removed from the jurisdiction of NAB.

“I hope the Supreme Court will review these laws and term them invalid,” Fawad Chaudhry told the media.

Earlier, the Spokesperson to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government Barrister Saif on Wednesday said that the governor’s rule in the country cannot stop the Tsunami of Imran Khan, BOL News reported.

According to the details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant for Information, Barrister Saif, stated in a special conversation with Bol News about the Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march that the entire province will respond to Imran Khan’s call.

He said that the people are fed up with the imported government. “The government is scared of Imran Khan’s long march. Fearing the long march, the government dug trenches around Islamabad,” Barrister Saif added.

According to him, Rana Sanaullah is bringing containers to Islamabad from all over Pakistan in the name of the long march. He mentioned that there is a stir in the halls of Islamabad and everyone can see it.