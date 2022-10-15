NAB summons former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar

Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been asked to appear on October 21.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against former special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

The accountability watchdog has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan’s adviser on October 21 and directed him to appear before Lahore office on October 21.

Akbar has been called on by NAB in the case pertaining to possessing assets beyond means. He has been sent a questionnaire comprises 22 queries regarding his time as the accountability minister and his role in the sugar scam probe, oil companies scam, and the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

He has also been asked about his relationship with real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, British-Pakistani businessman Nisar Afzal, former Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi director Arif Raheem, and former chairman of the defunct National Industrial Cooperative Finance Corporation (NICFC) Chaudhry Abdul Majeed.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability till his resignation in January 2022.

Reacting to the reports of being summoned, Akbar said that he found out about NAB’s notice through media and termed it “ridiculous”.

“The questionnaire seems like a joke,” he tweeted. “There is such blind vindictive accountability when money launderers are in power.”

He added that he would give detailed answers to questions regarding Rawalpindi Ring Road as well as the sugar and petroleum commission inquiries.

Earlier in August, the federal cabinet has approved placing Shahzad Akbar’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL). Akbar and Barrister Zia-ul-Mustafa Nasim were among 10 persons who were placed on the ECL by the federal cabinet. The PTI leader is currently in London and will be arrested upon return.

