  • Nation knows who did the conspiracy: PM Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that after the audio leak of Imran Khan the nation knows who was behind the conspiracy in Pakistan.

He was addressing the media when recalled the no-confidence motion and how the events went on that day. The PM said Imran Khan Niazi did the conspiracy that day when the assemblies were dissolved within just 20 minutes.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also said that Imran Khan wasted 5 months of the nation and brought them to a perplexing situation adding that the relationship of Pakistan with other countries has been damaged.

“For 5 months PTI keep lambasting the incumbent government including the allegations of treason.”

The PM said that Imran Khan has been calling the incumbent government traitors in front of all. He also said that the audio that was leaked of Imran Khan revealed that he was talking about playing the game and not using America’s name.

“Is there any doubt left that who did the conspiracy? It is Imran and his companions. His conspiracy hit hard on Pakistan and no other country would ever prefer contacting Pakistan now after all this.”

