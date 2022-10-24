The resolution, moved by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, called for an independent and impartial inquiry into the incident.

It demanded that a fair and transparent investigation should be conducted to ascertain facts behind this brutal killing.

The house also extended deepest condolences to the family of the deceased journalist and the media community.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has adopted a unanimous resolution, strongly condemning the brutal killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The resolution, moved by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, called for an independent and impartial inquiry into the incident.

It demanded that a fair and transparent investigation should be conducted to ascertain facts behind this brutal killing.

The house also extended deepest condolences to the family of the deceased journalist and the media community.

Meanwhile, speaking at floor of the National Assembly, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured the National Assembly that Foreign Office is closely monitoring the situation pertaining to the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Also Read PM Shehbaz requests Kenyan president to ensure fair probe into Arshad’s murder After talking to the president on telephone, Shehbaz Sharif promised to fast-track...

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic contact with the Kenyan president and requested an inquiry into the incident.

He expressed the hope that the inquiry will soon be completed and shared with the government of Pakistan.

Welcoming the newly elected Members of the House, the foreign minister said, “We collectively defeated the lies and negative propaganda being spread by our opponents.”

He said the previous government led by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) not only ruined the country’s economy, but also brought Pakistan to the brink of default.

He said, “We, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saved the country from default.”

Bilawal Zardari also felicitated the Hindu community of Pakistan on the eve of Diwali.

Advertisement

The House has now been prorogued indefinitely.

Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family.

Arshad, one of the renowned journalists, was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice.

Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan’s number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show ‘Power Play’ remained his cause of fame in the nation.

The Karachi-born senior journalist started working as a freelancer while still a student in 1993 and then joined the Weekly Plus in 1999, became associated with the English newspaper ‘The News’ in the same year and Dawn two years later.