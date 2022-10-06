Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Nawaz presented an example of corruption in lecture at Canadian university: Fayaz Chohan
Nawaz presented an example of corruption in lecture at Canadian university: Fayaz Chohan

Nawaz presented an example of corruption in lecture at Canadian university: Fayaz Chohan

Articles
Advertisement
Nawaz presented an example of corruption in lecture at Canadian university: Fayaz Chohan

Nawaz presented as example of corruption in lecture at Canadian university: Fayaz Chohan. Image: File

Advertisement

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of Punjab, has said that the world has completely come to know the reality of Sharifs as now they are referring to them as an example of corruption.

The spokesperson on Thursday tweeted about a lecture on corruption in a Canadian university where Nawaz Sharif has been presented as an instance of corruption.

Advertisement

“Previously, there were talks about Nawaz’s corruption in Sindh and India. Nawaz Sharif, also known as ‘Bao Ji’, the elder brother of the Crime Minister, was presented as an example in a lecture on corruption at a Canadian university.

If there is shame and modesty, then if someone goes, bring my million prayers!”

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also tweeted in this regard.

 

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
"World trusts Pakistan, every single penny will be used for people"
727 candidates elected unopposed in LG elections in Sindh
727 candidates elected unopposed in LG elections in Sindh
LG polls Sindh: Govt refused to deploy army, Rangers at polling stations
LG polls Sindh: Govt refused to deploy army, Rangers at polling stations
CM Punjab must get sufficient time for vote of confidence: LHC
CM Punjab must get sufficient time for vote of confidence: LHC
IRIS survey eyes opener for ruling class: Fawad Chaudhry
IRIS survey eyes opener for ruling class: Fawad Chaudhry
PM calls session to discuss energy conservation
PM calls session to discuss energy conservation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story