Nawaz presented as example of corruption in lecture at Canadian university: Fayaz Chohan. Image: File

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of Punjab, has said that the world has completely come to know the reality of Sharifs as now they are referring to them as an example of corruption.

The spokesperson on Thursday tweeted about a lecture on corruption in a Canadian university where Nawaz Sharif has been presented as an instance of corruption.

پہلے باؤ جی کی کرپشن کے سندھ اور ہند میں چرچے تھے۔۔اب پورب اوریورپ میں دھومیں مِچ گئی ہیں

کینیڈا کی یونیورسٹی میں کرائم منسٹر کے بڑے بھائی نوازشریف المعروف باؤ جی کو کرپشن پر لیکچر میں مثال کے طور پر پیش کیا گیا۔اگر شرم اور حیا ملتی ہے تو

کوئی جائے تو لےآئےمیری لاکھ دعائیں پائے! pic.twitter.com/jF1a7zzXQz — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) October 6, 2022

“Previously, there were talks about Nawaz’s corruption in Sindh and India. Nawaz Sharif, also known as ‘Bao Ji’, the elder brother of the Crime Minister, was presented as an example in a lecture on corruption at a Canadian university.

If there is shame and modesty, then if someone goes, bring my million prayers!”

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also tweeted in this regard.

Advertisement شیر آیا شیر 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/H0MCOvwcJT — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) October 6, 2022