Both leaders also discussed the current political and economic situation of the country.

PML -N chief and Asif Zardari also discussed by-elections and a possible long march call of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

PML-N leader has contacted former president Asif Zardari on the telephone to inquire about his health.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif discussed the current political situation with Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on the telephone.

According to the sources, PML-N leader has contacted former president Asif Zardari on the telephone to inquire about his health. Both leaders also discussed the current political and economic situation of the country.

During the telephone conversation, he inquired about Asif Zardari’s well-being and expressed his best wishes for Asif Ali Zardari’s shift home from the hospital.

Sources said that on this occasion, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also discussed by-elections and a possible long march call of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Advertisement

Also Read False news being spread on social media about Asif Zardari’s health; says Sherry Rehman Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said fake news is...

Earlier, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said that Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif is coming back soon, and the conspirators who removed Nawaz Sharif are now sitting far away.