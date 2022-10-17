Nawaz Sharif furious over defeat of PML-N in by-polls

Nawaz Sharif has been upset with the defeat of PML-N in the by-polls

The defeat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-polls has called forth the wrath of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, BOL News quoted sources.

Sources in the know informed that Nawaz Sharif has asked the senior leadership to present an immediate report on the defeat of the party in the by-elections.

On the other hand, the party leaders have been blaming PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other leaders for the wipeout of the political party in the elections adding that if Musa Gillani can manage victory in Punjab then why not PML-N?

The PML-N leadership also said that Imran Khan held more than 50 rallies ahead of the elections however, PML-N didn’t participate in the campaign. They also maintained that Maryam Nawaz jetted off to London instead of running the electoral campaign in Pakistan while Hamza Shehbaz didn’t step out for rallies.

Notably, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has won six NA seats making history of winning the most seats.

“PML-N has become disorganized, leaders are limited to themselves and federal ministers do not give importance to party workers, but the president of the party is Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he also has no time for the party,” they added.

The candidates said that the continuous rise in inflation, heavy electricity bills, the conciliatory narrative of the party and the lack of interest of the leadership were the reasons for the defeat.

