Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Nawaz Sharif furious over defeat of PML-N in by-polls
Nawaz Sharif furious over defeat of PML-N in by-polls

Nawaz Sharif furious over defeat of PML-N in by-polls

Articles
Advertisement
Nawaz Sharif furious over defeat of PML-N in by-polls
Advertisement
  • Nawaz Sharif has been upset with the defeat of PML-N in the by-polls
  • Nawaz Sharif has asked the senior leadership to present an immediate report on the defeat
  • The party leaders have been blaming PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz
Advertisement

The defeat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-polls has called forth the wrath of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, BOL News quoted sources.

Sources in the know informed that Nawaz Sharif has asked the senior leadership to present an immediate report on the defeat of the party in the by-elections.

On the other hand, the party leaders have been blaming PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other leaders for the wipeout of the political party in the elections adding that if Musa Gillani can manage victory in Punjab then why not PML-N?

The PML-N leadership also said that Imran Khan held more than 50 rallies ahead of the elections however, PML-N didn’t participate in the campaign. They also maintained that Maryam Nawaz jetted off to London instead of running the electoral campaign in Pakistan while Hamza Shehbaz didn’t step out for rallies.

Notably, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has won six NA seats making history of winning the most seats.

Advertisement

“PML-N has become disorganized, leaders are limited to themselves and federal ministers do not give importance to party workers, but the president of the party is Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he also has no time for the party,” they added.

The candidates said that the continuous rise in inflation, heavy electricity bills, the conciliatory narrative of the party and the lack of interest of the leadership were the reasons for the defeat.

Also Read

Imran Khan to hold key press conference today
Imran Khan to hold key press conference today

Imran Khan will address the nation at 4pm today The press conference...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FM Bilawal arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting
FM Bilawal arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story