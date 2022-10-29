Nawaz Sharif refused general elections fearing defeat: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif refused to go for general elections fearing defeat

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif has refused to go for general elections fearing vanquishment.

He said that the march will begin its second day at Shahdara today and Imran Khan is about to reach the venue to embark on the movement.

He was addressing the media when said that he wants to appreciate the families, especially the women who left their homes to be part of the movement.

“Thousands of those who attended the march doesn’t have much interest in politics but they showed up to play their part in the real freedom.”

The PTI leader also said that the government has been conducting back-to-back conferences claiming that people didn’t come out for the march, if this is the case then why the government seems losing its control?

Fawad Chaudhry also slams the indirect threats to TV channels including BOL for showing transmissions on Azadi march.

He also said that the prime minister and Rana Sanaullah said they have been ready for talks now. “Why is there a need for talks when revolution is here?”

“We have been steering Pakistan towards a peaceful revolution and its Imran Khan who didn’t let Pakistan become Sri Lanka.”

He also credited Imran Khan for a peaceful revolution in the country.

PTI leader also said that institutions shouldn’t get involved in the march and maintained that PTI has always cooperated with the institutions adding that Nawaz Sharif has refused to go for general elections due to the fear of losing the game.

