New audio clip shows that PM House not secure: Fawad Chaudhry  
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the status of the biggest and most important office(PM House) of Pakistan has been seriously affected by the audio leaks.

In his tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, wrote that the status of the biggest and most important office of Pakistan has been severely affected after the audio leaks.

 

 

In the tweet, Fawad Chaudhry writes that the new audio clip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif showed that even prime minister’s office is not secured.

He further said that it is hoped that the Supreme Court will understand the importance of this matter and constitute a powerful commission to get to the bottom of the matter.

 

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated that his party will approach court regarding audio leaks and will seek the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the “bugging” of the PM House and Office.

