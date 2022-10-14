New audio clip shows that PM House not secure: Fawad Chaudhry  

In his tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, wrote that the status of the biggest and most important office of Pakistan has been severely affected after the audio leaks.

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the status of the biggest and most important office(PM House) of Pakistan has been seriously affected by the audio leaks.

آڈیو لیکس سے پاکستان کے سب سے بڑے اور اہم ترین دفتر کی حیثئت شدید متاثر ہوئ ہے شہباز شریف کا نیا آڈیو کلپ اس حقیقت کا اظہار ہے کہ وزیر اعظم کا دفتر کس قدر غیر محفوظ ہے ،امید ہےسپریم کورٹ اس معاملے کی اہمیت کو سمجھے گی اور معاملے کی تہہ تک پہنچنے کیلئے ایک طاقتور کمیشن تشکیل دے گی Advertisement — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 14, 2022

He further said that it is hoped that the Supreme Court will understand the importance of this matter and constitute a powerful commission to get to the bottom of the matter.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated that his party will approach court regarding audio leaks and will seek the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the “bugging” of the PM House and Office.