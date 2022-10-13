New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

The PPL said initially 15 million cubic feet gas and 321 barrel oil will be extracted per day from the reserves.

On October 11, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the coalition government was working diligently on Thar coal and solarisation projects to generate electricity.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Tuesday said new gas reserves were discovered in Gambat South area of Sanghar district, Sindh, Bol News reported.

In tweets on the social media platform Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif had said, “This will substantially bring down the cost of electricity and provide relief to citizens. My appreciation for Sindh government and other stakeholders.”

“Energy imports are the biggest item on our import bill. Pakistan cannot ensure its economic security through heavy reliance on energy imports whose prices have increased sharply. “

Massive Thar coal reserves offered a grand window of opportunity and they occupied the top place on the government’s agenda, he had added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested the federation for cooperation in Thar Coal Power Project.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Thar Energy Limited Block II and Thar Coal Mines Phase II, he had said Thar Coal was a game changer for Pakistan as it could yield exponential economic dividends of $4 billion annually alone from the export of 70 MTPA coal, apart from producing power, syngas for fertilizer in the country.

“Therefore, we, the provincial and the federal governments, have to work together to tap its resources in the entirety to usher in a new vista of development and prosperity in the country,” he had said, giving presentation to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the mine pit, Coalfield Block-II.

The presentation was attended by Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Ministers- Ahsan Iqbal, Musadiq Malik, Khurram Dastagir, Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, chairman HUBCO, CEO SECMC Amir Iqbal and others.

Murad Ali Shah had said Sindh was the energy basket of Pakistan. Sindh had the solution for energy crisis of Pakistan, he said.