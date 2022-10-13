Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

Articles
Advertisement
New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

Advertisement
  • The PPL said initially 15 million cubic feet gas and 321 barrel oil will be extracted per day from the reserves.
  • On October 11, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the coalition government was working diligently on Thar coal and solarisation projects to generate electricity.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Tuesday said new gas reserves were discovered in Gambat South area of Sanghar district, Sindh, Bol News reported.

Advertisement

The PPL said initially 15 million cubic feet gas and 321 barrel oil will be extracted per day from the reserves.

On October 11, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the coalition government was working diligently on Thar coal and solarisation projects to generate electricity.

In tweets on the social media platform Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif had said, “This will substantially bring down the cost of electricity and provide relief to citizens. My appreciation for Sindh government and other stakeholders.”

“Energy imports are the biggest item on our import bill. Pakistan cannot ensure its economic security through heavy reliance on energy imports whose prices have increased sharply. “

Massive Thar coal reserves offered a grand window of opportunity and they occupied the top place on the government’s agenda, he had added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested the federation for cooperation in Thar Coal Power Project.

Advertisement

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Thar Energy Limited Block II and Thar Coal Mines Phase II, he had said Thar Coal was a game changer for Pakistan as it could yield exponential economic dividends of $4 billion annually alone from the export of 70 MTPA coal, apart from producing power, syngas for fertilizer in the country.

“Therefore, we, the provincial and the federal governments, have to work together to tap its resources in the entirety to usher in a new vista of development and prosperity in the country,” he had said, giving presentation to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the mine pit, Coalfield Block-II.

The presentation was attended by Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Ministers- Ahsan Iqbal, Musadiq Malik, Khurram Dastagir, Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, chairman HUBCO, CEO SECMC Amir Iqbal and others.

Murad Ali Shah had said Sindh was the energy basket of Pakistan. Sindh had the solution for energy crisis of Pakistan, he said.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Pervez Elahi did not want to dissolve assembly: Governor Punjab
Pervez Elahi did not want to dissolve assembly: Governor Punjab
KE seeks Rs 10.26 per unit reduction in power tariff for December
KE seeks Rs 10.26 per unit reduction in power tariff for December
PTI will retaliate if election results are not rectified: Ali Zaidi
PTI will retaliate if election results are not rectified: Ali Zaidi
Sanaullah will brief Nawaz about political situation  in London
Sanaullah will brief Nawaz about political situation  in London
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story