RAWALPINDI: Head of Awami Muslim League (AML) and Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that final round will be held in 10 days while October and November will be decisive for country politics.

In his Twitter message, Former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed wrote that meeting (Crops Commanders) in Rawalpindi will be a welcoming development for Pakistan.

راولپنڈی میں ہونےوالی میٹنگ پاکستان کےلیے خوش آئند ثابت ہوگی۔حکومت نےملک کاسیاسی اورمعاشی دیوالیہ نکال دیاہے۔ہمیں اسمبلی اس لیےلاناچاہتےہیں کہ نوازشریف کی تاحیات نااہلی پرڈیل ہوسکے۔10روزمیں فائنل راونڈ ہوگا۔اکتوبرنومبر فیصلہ کن ہوگا۔لانگ مارچ یاالیکشن کی تاریخ،ایک کاہوناضروری ہے Advertisement — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 19, 2022

He said that the government politically and economically bankruptcy of the country. He said the final round will be held in 10 days while October and November will be decisive.

On the other hand, in his statement, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said that out of 77 ministers while 20 are without portfolios. He said what is happening in the backdoor negotiations and it is hoped that important decisions will be made in 10 days.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the state of the economy is not good and the people are suffering a lot while the people and the world know that this government has to go.

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the business community is facing problems in the country while departments do not have money to pay salaries to staff.

He said that the situation of Muslim League-N is worse than AML as PML-N has suffered a lot.

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed further said, “I am saying that decisions will be made in 10 days.”