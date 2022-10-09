Nine including 8 children die in roof collapse in Chilas

Advertisement
CHILAS: At least nine of the family were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Bonardas area of Chilas area in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the Bonar Das area of Chilas where the roof of a house collapsed due to which nine persons of a family including a mother and eight children died.

The locals of the area pulled the bodies of nine people. The rescue officials said a woman and her four sons and four daughters died in this unfortunate incident.

The rescue officials said that the bodies of all the dead have been recovered and shifted to a local hospital however the reasons for the roof collapse are yet to be known.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of nine people due to collapse of a decaying roof in Chilas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed grief and sorrow over the incident. He said we shared the grief of  the bereaved family and extend our condolences to them/ he  also prayed for the departed souls.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has also expressed grief and sorrow over roof collapse. He has sought report of the incident from Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan.

Next Story