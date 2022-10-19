Advertisement
Articles
Nishtar Hospital: Over 56 dead bodies buried
  • Multan hospital dead bodies buried in a graveyard adjacent to hospital
  • Over 56 bodies were buried after DNA tests
  • The discovery of rotten corpses last week upset the nation when videos surfaced on media
MULTAN: The unclaimed bodies found rotting on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan have been buried by a welfare organization with help of police, BOL News reported citing sources.

The 56 bodies were buried in a graveyard near to the hospital after taking DNA tests.

The horrific news surfaced last week when some videos upset the nation showing the corpses lying on the rooftop of the hospital. The issue got the attention of the Punjab government which then ordered a probe into the matter.

Moreover, Nishtar Medical University’s vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi formed a six-member team to investigate the horrific incident following the videos that showed the rooftop room packed with rotten bodies.

Meanwhile, three doctors and two station officers of the hospital were suspended over their alleged negligence. Professor Dr Maryam Ashraf, Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Sirat Abbas, head of the department of anatomy of Nishtar Medical University Multan, have been removed from their positions.

“An inhuman act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the rooftop and disrespect to corpses is intolerable,” CM Pervaiz Elahi said.

