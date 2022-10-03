No assistance provided by federal govt: Parvez Elahi

Federal government did not assist flood victims in Punjab and did not provide even a rupee for their rehabilitation, CM Punjab

overseas Pakistani Shahid Butt presented a check to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for the sum mentioned during the telethon

Advertisement

LAHORE: “Federal government did not assist flood victims in Punjab and did not provide even a rupee for their rehabilitation,” says Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday.

The Punjab Chief Minister met with overseas Pakistanis, during which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Texas President Rashid Bukhari presented the CM with a check for Rs 30 lakh in the Flood Relief Fund.

Furthermore, overseas Pakistani Shahid Butt presented a check to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for the sum mentioned during the telethon, and Irshad B. Anjum, General Manager of Faletti’s Hotel, also presented a check to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Pervaiz Elahi praised the dedication of abroad Pakistanis to assist flood victims on the occasion.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s neglect of the flood victims in Punjab, adding that it is unfortunate that the federal government did not provide any assistance to the flood victims in Punjab.

The federal government’s behavior is regretful and condemnable in every sense, he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, CM Punjab dispatched two mobile health units for flood-affected areas of Sindh on Sunday.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government sent two mobile health units for medical assistance to the flood affectees of Sindh province.

The Punjab Health Department dispatched a medical relief mission consisting of two mobile health units, medical teams, and medicines to the flood victims of Sindh.

Also Read CM Punjab dispatches two mobile health units to Sindh Punjab Health Department dispatched a medical relief mission consisting of two mobile...

One mobile health unit has been sent to the Khairpur district and another mobile health unit has been sent to the flood-affected areas in Qamber Shahdadkot.