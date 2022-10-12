PTI Sindh leader Ali Zaidi has said that PTI is always ready for elections but PDM led federal government was afraid of holding elections.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI Sindh leader said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Karachi on October 14.

Renowned religious scholar Dr. Jameel Rathore joined PTI after meeting with PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi at PTI Sindh Secretariat.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Sindh leader Ali Zaidi has said that PTI is always ready for elections but PDM led federal government was afraid of holding elections.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI Sindh leader Ali Zaidi said no democratic party runs away from elections as the PDM alliance does. Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other PTI leaders were also present on this occasion.

He said PTI is always ready for election and lauded Election Commission of Pakistan for conducing By-elections as per schedule. He informed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Karachi on October 14.

He said the Election commission has taken a U-turn a day ago about by-elections on PTI’s vacant seats and added that ECP should hold elections on all vacant seats at once instated of conducting them in phases.

Ali Zaidi said the Sindh government has destroyed the road infrastructure of Karachi while street crime has also increased in the city. He said provincial government is not ready to resolve public grievances despite collecting huge revenue from the city every year.

Advertisement

Former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said deep-fake technology is being used to make a video of public figures all over the world and such leaks are reported daily.

While referring to PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, Imran Ismail said a political leader while sitting in London wants accountability of PTI government but is not ready to give answers for his wrongdoings.

Earlier, renowned religious and social personality Dr. Jameel Rathore joined Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf after meeting with PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and other leaders at PTI Sindh Secretariat.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi welcomed Dr. Jameel Rathore and said political figures are joining PTI as Imran Khan’s vision is to bring everyone together.

Advertisement

Also Read Gillani welcomes ECP decision to hold by-elections in country Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousaf Raza...

Earlier, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) turned the federal government’s request for the postponement of by-elections for 90 days ahead of the expected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

The ECP declared that the by-elections will be held on Oct 16 as per the announced schedule.

According to the Election Commission, local body elections in all districts of Karachi Division will also be held as per the schedule, which is October 23.