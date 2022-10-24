There is no need to politicize murder of Arshad Sharif, Information Minister

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that there is no need to politicize the murder of Arshad Sharif on Monday, BOL News reported.

While talking to the media in Islamabad about the murder of Arshad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it is a very sad incident, there are no words to express this incident.

The federal minister said that Arshad Sharif’s dead body has been identified, and Foreign Office officers are present in the mortuary.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister has given orders to the Ministry of Interior, has directed them to contact the Kenya Police and has also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to return the body soon.

She further said that the Prime Minister has assured support to Arshad Sharif’s mother. There is no need to politicize the murder of Arshad Sharif.

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in her statement said that Pakistan’s ambassador to Kenya, Syeda Saqlain, Kenyan police officials and doctors are currently present at the mortuary in Nairobi, where the Pakistani ambassador has identified the well-known anchorperson and journalist late Arshad Sharif.

The Federal Minister of Information further said that the Kenyan authorities have been requested to complete the regulation process as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also had a telephone conversation with Arshad Sharif’s mother and the Kenyan Ambassador to Pakistan.

The Information Minister expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief to Arshad Sharif’s mother and apprised her of the progress and information obtained so far.

It should be noted that Bol news senior anchor person Arshad Sharif’s martyrdom was confirmed by his wife on the social media website.

