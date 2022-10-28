Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  No one allowed to swarm up Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah
No one allowed to swarm up Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

No one allowed to swarm up Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Articles
No one allowed to swarm up Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah
  • Rana Sanaullah warns that no one would be allowed to swarm up Islamabad
  • He said that government will facilitate the marchers in case of peaceful protest
  • Imran Khan is to begin the Azadi march today (Friday)
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Friday – responding to the Imran Khan-led long march – that no one would be allowed to swarm up Islamabad.

He was addressing the media outside Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association when said that Supreme Court and High Court verdict is there regarding the PTI long march adding that government will facilitate the marchers in case of peaceful protest.

Rana Sanaullah warned that if PTI is trying to take over Islamabad then rest assured no one will be allowed to do that.

“The march will be tackled in such a way that no one ever dares to think about that,” he threatened.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has announced to begin the Azadi March from today (Friday) and the nation has been urged to join the peaceful protest.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday that after the press conference of DG ISPR and DG ISI, the face of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been exposed.

Following the unwonted press conference, Rana Sanaullah shared his statement that the Cypher was used to combat the no-confidence motion.

He also claimed that strings attached to the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif are leading to the owner of a private channel and Imran Khan adding that PTI wants dead bodies before every long march.

