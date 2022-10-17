Norwegian envoy discusses regional situation with COAS

Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed. The Norwegian envoy expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier this week, Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Advertisement

The UN official appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.

They also exchanged views on further enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations through advancing political processes, ensuring safety, and security of peacekeepers, and provision of adequate resources corresponding to the mandates.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.