Addressing the long-march participants at Muridke on the third day of PTI’s real Azadi March, Imran khan said Shehbaz Sharif famous in boot polish.

He said, “Why should I convey the message to Shehbaz, adding that I only engaged with real decision makers with one agenda to hold free and fair election.”

He reiterated his demands that the establishment should hold free and fair elections and maintain rule of law in the country.

MURIDKE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) and former prime minister Imran khan said he was not engaged in any negotiation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and he has no power to take any decision.

Addressing the long-march participants at Muridke on the third day of PTI’s real Azadi March, Imran khan said Shehbaz Sharif famous in boot polish and now he is begging donation from the world but he has no power to take a major decisions regarding elections and other issues.

He said, “Why should I convey the message to Shehbaz, adding that I only engaged with real decision makers with one agenda to hold free and fair election.” He said, “I make PTI one the largest party of Pakistan through my long- struggle, commitment, and public support and not came in power through any dictator.”

Imran Khan said he was not supported by any dictator in past like Nawaz Sharif and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did. He said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remained minister during Ayoub Khan’s rule and General Gilani brought Nawaz Sharif to power in Punjab.

He conveyed message to the establishment that former president General Musrhaf gave National Reconciliation Ordinance(NRO) to PPP and PML-N. He said people distributed sweets when Mushraf was ousted from power . He said the establishment first made cases against Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and others but now they are being given clean chit in these cases through NAB.

The former prime minister said,” I am ready to die but not ready to live a slavery life.”

He said “I always made constructive criticism on the institution and supported the Pakistan army and wants to make a strong force in the world.” He said a strong army is necessary for the survival of the country.

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to hear the case of Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati, Arshad Sharif, and others.