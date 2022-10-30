Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • November to be proved politically decisive for country: Khawaja Asif   
November to be proved politically decisive for country: Khawaja Asif   

November to be proved politically decisive for country: Khawaja Asif   

Articles
Advertisement
November to be proved politically decisive for country: Khawaja Asif   

November to be proved politically decisive for country: Khawaja Asif   

Advertisement
  • Talking to the media in Sialkot, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan started the long march from Lahore with 10,000 people which was reduced to 3500 at Muridke.
  • He said the real face of Imran Khan has come before the people and the process has started.
  • He said where did it come to Imran Khan’s mind that the appointment of the army chief is done with political consultation.
Advertisement

 

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif has said that the country’s politics has come to a turning point and the month of November will prove to be politically decisive.

Talking to the media in Sialkot, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan started the long march from Lahore with 10,000 people which was reduced to 3500 at Muridke.

He said that how many people participated in the Tehreek-e-Insaaf gathering is in front of everyone. He said the real face of Imran Khan has come before the people and the process has started.

Khawaja Asif said that the prime minister said that PDM and Imran Khan will appoint the Army Chief together. He said the as per constitution of the country  appointment of the army chief is the responsibility of the prime minister.

He said where did it come to Imran Khan’s mind that the appointment of the army chief is done with political consultation. He said 77 solider and officers of Pakistan forces embraced martyrdom in the last four months forces.

Advertisement

The Defence Minister said that Imran Khan is not even a part of the parliament anymore and the PTI chairman has no involvement in the appointment of the army chief.

He said that Imran Khan has put his narrative on the establishment and there is nothing left for him.

Referring to Imran Khan’s second-day speech, Khawaja Asif said no negotiations between the government and PTI are going on in Lahore but PTI leadership is contacting PDM for the next election.

 

Also Read

Govt inviting for conflict by expanding red zone in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed 
Govt inviting for conflict by expanding red zone in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed 

In his Twitter message, Sheikh Rasheed said that extending the Red zone...

 

Advertisement

He further said that the DG ISPR and PML-N press conferences are being targeted while the Indian media is making fun of these statements, which has never been seen in the history of seventy years.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Sri Lankan President, PM
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Sri Lankan President, PM
PTI to fill all jails in Pakistan on Imran Khan’s call: Qureshi
PTI to fill all jails in Pakistan on Imran Khan’s call: Qureshi
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
Political instability biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan Iqbal
Political instability biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan Iqbal
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to enhance bilateral cooperation
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to enhance bilateral cooperation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story