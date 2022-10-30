November to be proved politically decisive for country: Khawaja Asif   

Talking to the media in Sialkot, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan started the long march from Lahore with 10,000 people which was reduced to 3500 at Muridke.

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif has said that the country’s politics has come to a turning point and the month of November will prove to be politically decisive.

Talking to the media in Sialkot, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan started the long march from Lahore with 10,000 people which was reduced to 3500 at Muridke.

He said that how many people participated in the Tehreek-e-Insaaf gathering is in front of everyone. He said the real face of Imran Khan has come before the people and the process has started.

Khawaja Asif said that the prime minister said that PDM and Imran Khan will appoint the Army Chief together. He said the as per constitution of the country appointment of the army chief is the responsibility of the prime minister.

He said where did it come to Imran Khan’s mind that the appointment of the army chief is done with political consultation. He said 77 solider and officers of Pakistan forces embraced martyrdom in the last four months forces.

The Defence Minister said that Imran Khan is not even a part of the parliament anymore and the PTI chairman has no involvement in the appointment of the army chief.

He said that Imran Khan has put his narrative on the establishment and there is nothing left for him.

Referring to Imran Khan’s second-day speech, Khawaja Asif said no negotiations between the government and PTI are going on in Lahore but PTI leadership is contacting PDM for the next election.

He further said that the DG ISPR and PML-N press conferences are being targeted while the Indian media is making fun of these statements, which has never been seen in the history of seventy years.