A meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) has decided to constitute an Apex Committee at the federal level and reactivate the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), which will work in cooperation with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at the provincial level.

The meeting also decided to revitalize the anti-terrorism system at the federal and provincial levels.

The NSC meeting, which met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair in Islamabad on Friday, was attended by federal ministers, all services chiefs, intelligence agencies’ heads and other high officials.

The meeting reviewed the overall situation of law and order in the country in detail. It also examined the incidents of disturbing law and order in some parts of the country including Swat. The officials concerned briefed the meeting about the situation.

It should be re-examined and measures should be identified so that the system can be developed in a more efficient manner. which could perform vigilance duties so that the process of continuous improvement could move on.

The NSC meeting appreciated the role of the Pak Army, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain the law and order and security and defence of the country.

The meeting also paid rich tributes to martyr officials and soldiers for sacrificing their lives for the country.

It admitted that the martyrs have written great stories of bravery and courage for the nation and country.

The meeting clarified that the blood of every citizen of Pakistan is precious and those who are involved in shedding the blood of Pakistanis would not be spared.

The NSC meeting also approved effective measures to make the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects fool-proof.



In this context, the NACTA would take the responsibility for the implementation process while the implementation will be done through the provinces.

Mohsin Dawar, Awami National Party leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain also attended the meeting.