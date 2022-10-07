Number of transgender in Pakistan less than 3,500: Siraj

Siraj ul Haq said transgender should be given jobs and if you have empathy then you should provide them houses too.

The JI chief rued that the National Assembly passed the bill that a man could change his identity to other sex and get him registered so in the NADRA.

He said that a foreign country allocated funds for promoting homosexuality.

LAHORE: Amir Jamaat e Islami (JI) Pakistan Siraj ul Haq on Friday said as per the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA), the number of transgender in the country was not more than 3,500.

However, Siraj ul Haq said transgender should be given jobs and if you have empathy then you should provide them houses too. “It is a right of transgender to spend a good life instead of spending life on footpaths,” he said.

He said the United States enacted a law about them which allowed a man to change his identity to woman and vice versa. Nevertheless, he said, now voices were being raised against the law there.

He said that a foreign country allocated funds for promoting homosexuality. Hence, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party got it passed. He said the Islamic Ideological Counsil had outright stated that the act was in violation of the shariah.

Siraj ul Haq said the Jamaat e Islami member had introduced amendment in the act that a medical board should be formed if anybody wanted to change his/ her gender. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of different political parties, included religious parties as well and the PDM was in the government.

“The PDM should make amendment in the bill, otherwise his party could launch a long march to protect Pakistan and its constitution,” he said adding that the government should take it seriously.

JI Punjab Amir Javed Qasoori said the government was not ready to make amendment in the bill. He said the constitution had no room for legislation against Islam. He requested the government to accept their amendments to protect cultural values of Pakistan.