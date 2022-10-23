Advertisement
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s role, struggle, and sacrifices are a beacon for party leadership and workers.

In his message on the 11th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the mother of democracy has taught us that there is no greater courage than tolerance and patience.

The PPP Chairman has also paid homage to the Mother of Democracy on her 11th death anniversary.
Bilawal Bhutto said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto taught us that there is no greater satisfaction than raising the voice of truth in the darkness of oppression. She also taught us that nothing is dearer than democracy and Pakistan.

He said that Begum Bhutto was a beacon of courage, determination, and independence for democrats, and the political history of Pakistan is incomplete without Nusrat Bhutto and her family.

The foreign minister said that the mother of democracy fought oppression and suffered personal tragedies as Begum Nusrat Bhutto protected people’s rights by turning her grief into strength.

The PPP Chairman further said that the party leadership and colleagues remember the mother of democracy not only today, but every day as Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s role, struggle, and sacrifices are a beacon for us.

The 11th death anniversary of the mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto wife of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is being observed in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan today.

The former first lady of Pakistan and mother of two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto fought immensely and made sacrifices for democracy in the country.

Begum Nusrat Bhutto, who was born on 23 March 1929 in Isfahan province of Iran, has an unparalleled struggle for the survival of democracy in the country and after leaving the world, she got the title of Mother of Democracy.

 

