Oct 16 elections most decisive polls in history: Imran Khan

Always tried to have constructive criticism on army: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has shared a special message for the nation ahead of the by-polls being held tomorrow.

In a video message, the former prime minister said elections being held on October 16 are the most important election in the history of Pakistan.

He said the elections decide whether Pakistan will continue to be a truly independent country or will we be enslaved by a cabal of criminals imposed under a foreign conspiracy.

“I appeal you to take part in this election for yourself, your children and for the future of Pakistan,” he added. “This is our jihad for free for an independent and sovereign Pakistan.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized arrangements to hold by-elections in 11 constituencies — eight of the National Assembly and three of the Punjab Assembly.

The by-polls are being held in three provinces. In Punjab, polling will be held on three National Assembly and as many provincial assembly seats, three National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two National Assembly seats of Sindh.

The National Assembly constituencies are in Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Malir, Korangi, Karachi, and Multan cities, whereas, the provincial constituencies are in Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, and Khanewal.

A total of 101 candidates — 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in KP — from various political parties and independents are taking part in the polls. The election commission has set up 1,434 polling stations in Punjab, 979 in KP, and 340 in Karachi.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is contesting on seven out of eight National Assembly seats up for grabs. The polling material, ballot papers, and bags have been delivered to respective polling stations on Saturday with complete security.

The ECP said all presiding officers (POs) will arrive at their polling stations and set up polling booths by Saturday evening. It said concerned officials in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad are monitoring the process of delivery of polling materials from a dedicated control room.

Separate control rooms have been established at central and provincial levels to promptly resolve election-related complaints and impediments in the conduct of elections.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) has written to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh chief secretaries, and inspector generals of police to provide security to polling staff and candidates.

