Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as Punjab Home Minister
Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as Punjab Home Minister

Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as Punjab Home Minister

Articles
Advertisement
Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as Punjab Home Minister

Umar Sarfaraz Cheema appointed as Punjab Home Minister

Advertisement
  • After the approval of Imran Khan, PTI leader Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is appointed as Punjab’s Home Minister
  • Imran Khan earlier gave hints that the appointment will be made soon 
Advertisement

LAHORE: After the approval of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is appointed as Punjab’s Home Minister on Wednesday, BOL News reported.

According to the details, during his visit to Lahore, journalists asked the PTI chairman Imran Khan who will be the new Home Minister of the province, to which he replied that the news will soon surface in the media.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar resigned from his office on Tuesday.

Dogar in a statement said that he has stepped down due to some personal reasons, adding that however, he would continue work as a PTI worker in the future.

The sources said that the PTI leadership and workers are not satisfied with the performance of Dogar as he has allegedly failed to give tough times to the PML-N leaders and workers.

Also Read

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar resigns due to some personal reasons
Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar resigns due to some personal reasons

Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar has...

Advertisement

They added that no action has been taken against the police officials, who are involved in subjecting the PTI leaders and activists to brutal torture during the May 25 Long March.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pervaiz Elahi says consultations on merger are going on
Pervaiz Elahi says consultations on merger are going on
ECP ready to conduct Punjab elections in 90 days
ECP ready to conduct Punjab elections in 90 days
PTI will move no trust motion in NA in a few days: Hammad Azhar
PTI will move no trust motion in NA in a few days: Hammad Azhar
CM KP to send summary of assembly dissolution by evening
CM KP to send summary of assembly dissolution by evening
PM Shehbaz asks Modi to hold talks to resolve Kashmir issue
PM Shehbaz asks Modi to hold talks to resolve Kashmir issue
Few hours to selection of caretaker CM Punjab
Few hours to selection of caretaker CM Punjab
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story