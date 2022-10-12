Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar resigns due to some personal reasons
Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar has...
LAHORE: After the approval of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is appointed as Punjab’s Home Minister on Wednesday, BOL News reported.
According to the details, during his visit to Lahore, journalists asked the PTI chairman Imran Khan who will be the new Home Minister of the province, to which he replied that the news will soon surface in the media.
Earlier, Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar resigned from his office on Tuesday.
Dogar in a statement said that he has stepped down due to some personal reasons, adding that however, he would continue work as a PTI worker in the future.
The sources said that the PTI leadership and workers are not satisfied with the performance of Dogar as he has allegedly failed to give tough times to the PML-N leaders and workers.
They added that no action has been taken against the police officials, who are involved in subjecting the PTI leaders and activists to brutal torture during the May 25 Long March.
