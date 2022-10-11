One more die of dengue fever in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed one more life in Karachi South, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 44 in the Sindh province.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a male in in District South due to dengue fever and death was reported in private sector health facility.

Out of the 44 total deaths, 18 were registered in Karachi Central, 11 in Karachi East, four in Karachi South , three in Korangi, two each in Karachi West and Malir while one each in Hyderabad, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 352 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 235 were detected in the Karachi division alone.

According to the VBD, a total of 13,299 dengue cases throughout the province out of which 10,908 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to October 09, 2022.

In October, a total 3,145 dengue cases emerged all over Sindh so far out of them 2,428 were reported in Karachi.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,597 so far followed by Karachi Central 2,523, Karachi South 1,590, Korangi 1,725, Malir 738, and Hyderabad 1,232.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.