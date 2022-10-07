Pakistan aims to resolve Kishanganga Dam issue with India: Law Minister

We have differences with India on Kishanganga Dam. Pakistan wants to sit down and resolve this issue with India, Law Minister

WASHINGTON: “We have differences with India on Kishanganga Dam. Pakistan wants to sit down and resolve this issue with India,” Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Friday, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the World Bank summoned Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss the issues and agreements surrounding the Kishanganga Dam. Famous political figure Sajid Tarar gave a feast to the law minister on his arrival in Washington.

He went on to say that Pakistan is currently facing severe economic challenges and the meetings have also taken place at the US State Department for this matter. According to the law minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take Pakistan out of this crisis.

He said that political parties have differences in voting criteria for Pakistani residents living abroad.

“To deal with the IMF, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will soon arrive in Washington. The flood-affected country is currently suffering from political chaos, at this time we have to leave politics and help the flood victims,” Azam Tarar said.

He demanded that all the political parties work together for the betterment of the country. “At this hard time, millions of people are suffering from pain and suffering,” the law minister added.