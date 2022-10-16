Advertisement
  Pakistan Army, FC continue joint flood relief efforts in Balochistan
Pakistan Army, FC continue joint flood relief efforts in Balochistan

Pakistan Army is continuing relief efforts in calamity-hit areas.

QUETTA: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

A handout by the Inter-Services Public Relations Balochistan chapter said that Pakistan Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province.

While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it said three relief camps are working in the flood-affected areas of Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur districts, where 12,453 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours till Saturday, as many as 4,296 ration packets, 2,966 tents, blankets and mosquito nets have been distributed.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, several collection points were also established in Quetta for the relief of flood victims so that timely assistance can be provided to the deserving people.

It added a total of 33 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 2,833 patients were treated.

The military’s press wing said all highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic. It added that the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guards, and civil administration are busy maintaining the flow of traffic on national highways.

Regarding the survey in progress, it said that as many as 35 survey teams are working to assess damages caused due to flooding in the flood-affected areas. During the last 24 hours, 6774 houses have been surveyed and so far 98% of the flood damage in affected areas has been assessed.

Balochistan Government, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, and civil administration are providing all possible assistance to the flood victims by utilizing all their resources.

 

 

Pakistan News


