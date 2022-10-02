Pakistan Army’s School of Artillery group paid visit to Cnergyico oil refining complex

A group from the Pakistan Army’s School of Artillery paid visit to Cnergyico’s (previously Byco Petroleum) oil refining facilities in Hub

HUB: A group from the Pakistan Army’s School of Artillery paid a visit to Cnergyico’s (previously Byco Petroleum) oil refining facilities in Hub, Balochistan. The delegates were greeted by senior executives of the company and given a full briefing on refinery operations and future plans.

Cnergyico’s oil refining complex can process up to 156,000 barrels of crude oil per day to generate a variety of high-value fuels such as gasoline and high-speed diesel.

Cnergyico is the sole energy business in the country that runs Single Point Mooring (SPM), a private offshore port used to import crude oil for the oil processing complex. Cnergyico also has a network of over 450 gas stations and the country’s largest crude oil storage tanks.

The delegates were informed about the oil refining industry’s strategic importance in Pakistan, its role in boosting the country’s energy security, and Cnergyico’s future growth ambitions. Cnergyico has been improving its oil refinery by installing cutting-edge technology and processes to increase petrol and diesel production to Euro-V standards.

In addition to that, the corporation intends to raise its oil refining capacity to 200,000 barrels per day. Cnergyico Pk Limited is a significant midstream and downstream energy company in Pakistan, with operations in oil refining, petroleum marketing, and petroleum logistics. The objective of Cnergyico is to address the nation’s chemical and energy needs.

The company manufactures a variety of petroleum products to achieve long-term productivity and profitability while adhering to strict environmental, health, and safety regulations.