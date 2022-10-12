Pakistan and Azerbaijan have renewed their commitment to deepen bilateral engagement in diverse areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

An understanding to this effect came during the meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Sixth Summit of Conference for Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia on Wednesday at Astana.

Bothe the leaders reviewed progress of various ongoing initiatives for promoting connectivity, trade and investment.

The Prime Minister also briefed President Aliyev on his government’s efforts to rehabilitate the millions of flood-affected people in Pakistan and restore their livelihoods damaged by the unprecedented climate change induced natural disaster.

The Prime Minister underscored that damage to standing crops and inability to cultivate in the coming sowing season had exacerbated the threat of food shortage in the country. He said import of urea is essential to avert this danger and revive the agricultural produce in the country. President Aliyev assured him of Azerbaijan’s full support in this context.

Advertisement

Regional and global issues of common interest were also discussed at the meeting. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Azerbaijan’s steadfast position on Jammu and Kashmir and its valuable role as member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support to Azerbaijan on former Nagorno-Karabagh and appreciated President Ilham Aliyev’s endeavors for bringing long-term and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

Prime Minister underlined the need for fostering close cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, which is a high priority area for his government.

The Prime Minister has nominated Minister of State for Petroleum as the focal point for bilateral energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan who visited Baku last month.

Both leaders agreed to fast track discussions on energy collaboration between the two countries through robust engagement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed leadership level consultations in Islamabad aimed at advancing Regional Connectivity which was received positively.

Advertisement

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), being held on 12 to October 13.

Vice President and Finance Minister of Kazakhstan, Yerulan Zhamaubayev received PM Sharif at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. The prime minister was accompanied by members of the cabinet and senior officials.

During his stay in Astana, PM Sharif will meet the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and also attend the banquet hosted by President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in honour of leaders of the CICA member states.

Also Read UN Peacekeeping Operations USG calls on COAS Gen Bajwa Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, called on Chief of...

The prime minister will address the plenary meeting of CICA on October 13, where he will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various CICA member States aimed at fostering greater cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, and investment.

Earlier, the Foreign Office in a statement said, ”The Prime Minister’s participation in the CICA Summit attests to the importance attached by Pakistan to promoting connectivity and economic cooperation in Asia, in keeping with the objectives enshrined in the CICA Charter.”

CICA is an intergovernmental process comprising 27 countries from all across Asia.

Established in 1992, it focuses on promoting peace, security, and socio-economic development in the Asian continent. Pakistan is one of its founding members.

CICA offers an invaluable platform for advancing the objectives of regional stability and prosperity through dialogue and win-win cooperation.