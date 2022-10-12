Pakistan elected civilian government: Ned Price

The United States officials stated on Monday that Pakistan has a democratically elected civilian government and that it retains the security and economic interests of the country.

The US respects Pakistan’s long-standing collaboration, according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who said that Pakistan and the US have many common interests.

“We value our long-term partnership with Pakistan. There are some areas where our interests coincide,” he remarked, speaking at a press conference at the State Department in Washington.

According to a representative for the US State Department, Washington and Islamabad continue to cooperate in a variety of areas, including security and the economy.

According to him, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Price stated that US officials interact with senior Pakistani government officials on a regular basis.

According to a State Department official, the US government discusses the future of the Afghan people and Afghanistan’s stability with Pakistan.

“When we have high-level interactions with our Pakistani colleagues, the stability and future of Afghanistan and the Afghan people, as well as regional security problems, are constantly on the agenda. We meet and chat with them on a daily basis about a variety of concerns “He stated.

According to him, the two countries are regularly discussing problems such as the security situation and regional challenges.

According to Ned Price, there is a sufficient tracking mechanism for the money supplied to support flood victims to ensure that the relief reaches the rightful recipients. He stated that representatives from the US government and USAID visit the impacted areas and provide information on a regular basis.

He stated that USAID personnel make regular travels to monitor the US government’s field programs.

According to him, the US delegation visited at least ten areas in Sindh and Balochistan last month to review not just humanitarian circumstances but also response actions. This was done to ensure that response efforts met humanitarian needs, he explained.

According to him, USAID also collaborates with local partners and organizations that have a significant understanding of the affected areas and populations.