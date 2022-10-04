Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan expected to come out of grey list as FATF requirements fulfilled
  • Pakistan has met all of FATF requirements and is expected to be removed from the grey list
  • Sources have said that the FATF team visited Pakistan from August 29 to September 3
  • Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and her team have been fully active in implementing the FATF conditions and action plan
Pakistan has met all of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) requirements and is expected to be removed from the grey list. In this regard, diplomatic sources say that Pakistan has joined the top 10 countries implementing FATF standards, BOL News reported on Tuesday. 

According to the details, the sources claimed that the FATF meeting would be called from October 17 to October 21, during which Pakistan is expected to come out of the grey list as it has completed all its terms and conditions.

Sources have said that the FATF team visited Pakistan from August 29 to September 3.

The team also met the Prime Minister, while meetings were held with all other relevant authorities, and the FATF technical team returned satisfied with the facts on the ground.
Sources said that the purpose of the FATF review team was to understand the political will to implement the rules.

According to the sources, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and her team have been fully active in implementing the FATF conditions and action plan.

It should be noted that at the end of the FATF meeting, a press conference will be held in Paris on October 21, during which good news will come from Paris for Pakistan.

