Pakistan High Commission facilitating repatriation of Arshad Sharif’s body: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya is facilitating the “expeditious” repatriation of the mortal remains of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in coordination with the host authorities, the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office issued a statement saying Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kenya received initial information about the death of Arshad Sharif early Monday morning and accordingly contacted the police authorities and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments.

It said the Office of the Vice President was also contacted for confirmation besides Pakistanis of Kenyan origin were also mobilized. After the mission was informed that the body of Sharif was placed in Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi, the High Commissioner along with mission’s officers reached the venue and identified the body. It said further procedures including police report are awaited.

It said Acting Foreign Secretary also visited the family of Arshad Sharif and conveyed their confirmation of the sad news and offered heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State. “His family has been assured of all possible assistance by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement mentioned.

The FO said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was deeply saddened at the untimely death of Arshad Sharif. “We convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” the FO said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to expedite the repatriation process of the body of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya.

The prime minister asked the secretaries of the two ministries to take immediate measures in this regard and also remain in touch with the authorities concerned in Kenya. He urged the two secretaries to take personal interest in the repatriation of the body of Arshad Sharif.

Earlier in a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of Arshad Sharif. “I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death,” he said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif. “May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family,” he said.

