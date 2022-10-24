Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan in contact with Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif death
Pakistan in contact with Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif death

Pakistan in contact with Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif death

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan in contact with Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif death
Advertisement
  • Rana Sanaullah assures that government is in contact with Kenya government over the death of Arshad Sharif
  • He condoles the sad demise of Senior Anchorperson BOL News
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb contacted the mourning family of Sharif to express grief
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Monday that the government has been in contact with the authorities in Kenya regarding the probe into the death of Senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

While condoling the death of the journalist – who was shot dead in Kenya – Rana Sanaullah said that the government shares the grief of the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

“The incident that took place with Arshad Sharif is condemnable and we have been in contact with the Kenya government.”

On the other hand, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb contacted Arshad’s mother over the phone to express grief over the sad demise of her son.

The minister also briefed the family regarding the progress made so far regarding the probe into the matter.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senior Anchorperson was shot in the head in Kenya when he was on his way along with his driver. The authorities in Kenya confirmed his demise.

Arshad Sharif had joined BOL News and his program was scheduled to be aired soon.

Also Read

PTI leaders express grief over martyrdom of Arshad Sharif
PTI leaders express grief over martyrdom of Arshad Sharif

PTI leaders express grief over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif. Arshad Sharif's...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Sheikh Rashid sent on two-day physical remand
Sheikh Rashid sent on two-day physical remand
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story