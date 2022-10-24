Pakistan in contact with Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif death

Rana Sanaullah assures that government is in contact with Kenya government over the death of Arshad Sharif

He condoles the sad demise of Senior Anchorperson BOL News

Marriyum Aurangzeb contacted the mourning family of Sharif to express grief

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Monday that the government has been in contact with the authorities in Kenya regarding the probe into the death of Senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

While condoling the death of the journalist – who was shot dead in Kenya – Rana Sanaullah said that the government shares the grief of the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

“The incident that took place with Arshad Sharif is condemnable and we have been in contact with the Kenya government.”

On the other hand, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb contacted Arshad’s mother over the phone to express grief over the sad demise of her son.

The minister also briefed the family regarding the progress made so far regarding the probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senior Anchorperson was shot in the head in Kenya when he was on his way along with his driver. The authorities in Kenya confirmed his demise.

Arshad Sharif had joined BOL News and his program was scheduled to be aired soon.

