Articles
Navy

  • After receiving information, Pakistan Navy patrol boats based at Ormara immediately scrambled to locate the distressed fishing boat.
  • The boat was located in the South of Ormara where some fishermen were found sick.
  • Bodies of two other fishermen found dead onboard a fishing boat were also shifted to the mortuary for handing over to their relatives.
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy assisted local fishermen in distress onboard fishing howra Al-Qadir at sea off Ormara.

Upon receiving information, Pakistan Navy patrol boats based at Ormara immediately scrambled to locate the distressed fishing boat.  The boat was located in the South of Ormara where some fishermen were found sick. They were taken onboard and rushed back to Naval hospital PNS Darmanjah Ormara and provided medical assistance.

Bodies of two other fishermen found dead onboard a Fishing boat were also shifted to the mortuary for handing over to their relatives.

Pakistan Navy reiterates its support to the fishing community and would continue to assist in every hour of need.

 

