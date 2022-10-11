Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ships visited Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain.

Spokesperson said at the end of the visit, exercises were also conducted between the Pakistan Navy and the naval forces of the host countries.

He said that the visit of Pakistani ships and their participation in naval exercises will help in promoting relations with the brotherly countries.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ships visited Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the mission commander along with the commanding officers of the ships met the authorities of the host countries and discussed issues of mutual interest and maritime cooperation.

The spokesman said that the mission commander highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in regional maritime security. He said that at the end of the visit, exercises were also conducted between the Pakistan Navy and the naval forces of the host countries.

The spokesman said that the visit of Pakistani ships and their participation in naval exercises will help in promoting relations with the brotherly countries.

Advertisement

On October 10, US Coast Guard Ships CHARLES MOULTHROPE and EMLEN TUNNELL visited Karachi as a goodwill gesture.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, USCG Ships were received by officials of the Pakistan Navy and US Embassy with traditional warmth and cordiality. The US ships visit includes various operational activities including professional exchanges through meeting sessions at the harbour and joint maritime exercises at sea.

During the stay, the Commanding Officers of USCG Ships called on the Commander Pakistan Fleet and Director of the General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

On completion of the port visit, joint maritime exercises between USCG, PN & PMSA Ships were conducted in the North Arabian Sea. The exercises comprised defense against Asymmetric Attacks, Boarding, Search & Rescue Operations, and Patrolling. The exercise aimed to build synergy and enhance interoperability.

Visit of USCG Ships and conduct of joint maritime exercises is indicative of PN’s recognition as a reckonable force and shows its resolve to maintain regional stability and good order at sea under a collaborative framework to cooperate with partner countries operating in the region.

Advertisement

Also Read COAS Gen Bajwa attends closing Ceremony of 42nd PARA at Jhelum Garrison Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday attended...

It is expected that the visit of USCG Ships and the conduct of bilateral exercises will further promote the existing cooperation between the two countries in general and navies in particular.