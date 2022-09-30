Initially, two trains, Khyber Mail Express and Rehman Baba Express, will be run from October 2 from Karachi, instead of Rohri.

This decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique through video link from the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

The ministry said the decision has been taken viewing the difficulties faced by the passengers, as the train operation has been suspended since August 26.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways has decided to partially restore passenger train operation for Karachi in phases from October 2 to minimise the difficulties of passengers.

Three more trains including Karachi Express, Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express trains will also restart journey between Lahore and Karachi from October 5. “These trains will complete journey in about 22 hours initially, however, these trains will run with additional coaches to facilitate the maximum possible passengers,” the Railways Ministry said.

The duration of travel will be reviewed after 30 days and reduced gradually.

By August 25, Pakistan Railways trains’ operation had badly been affected due to torrential rains across the country.

The operation of eight trains was suspended as the track was inundated.

Awami Express running between Karachi and Peshawar, Bolan Express plying between Karachi and Quetta and Mohenjo Daro Passenger train running between Kotri and Larkana were suspended.

Railways authorities had said that passengers would be accommodated in other trains. If a passenger wanted to get a full refund, they could do so through an online application and from the nearby reservation office, they had said.