DS Pakistan Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul said that 150 packets of food items have been sent to Rohri through Khyber Mail Express.

He said that mineral water, dry ration, dry milk packets, biscuits, and pulses and other items have been sent as relief goods.

He further said that deposit the relief goods in our collection center and Railways will send them to the flood-affected areas free of cost.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) dispatched the fifth batch of relief goods to the flood victims on Wednesday.

According to the details, Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has sent the fifth batch of relief goods for the flood victims.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul said that 150 packets of food items have been sent to Rohri through Khyber Mail Express.

He said that mineral water, dry ration, dry milk packets, biscuits, gram and pulses, sugar, matches, rice packets, ghee, and other items have been sent as relief goods.

He said that Pakistan Railways will not leave the brothers surrounded by floods alone, philanthropists should help the flood victims generously.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan Railways starts train operation from Karachi Pakistan Railway (PR) resumed train services from Karachi on Sunday Railways started...

He further said that deposit the relief goods in our collection center and Railways will send them to the flood-affected areas free of cost in time.