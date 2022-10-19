Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan Railways dispatches 5th batch of relief goods to flood victims
Articles
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) dispatched the fifth batch of relief goods to the flood victims on Wednesday.

According to the details, Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has sent the fifth batch of relief goods for the flood victims.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul said that 150 packets of food items have been sent to Rohri through Khyber Mail Express.

He said that mineral water, dry ration, dry milk packets, biscuits, gram and pulses, sugar, matches, rice packets, ghee, and other items have been sent as relief goods.

He said that Pakistan Railways will not leave the brothers surrounded by floods alone, philanthropists should help the flood victims generously.

He further said that deposit the relief goods in our collection center and Railways will send them to the flood-affected areas free of cost in time.

