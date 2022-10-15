Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has responded to US President Joe Biden’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

In a tweet, the former premier said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices.

“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country,” he said.

“Like all independent states, Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity,” he added.

He was responding to remarks made by US President Joe Biden who said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

He made the remarks while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.

Biden was quoted as saying: “And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

He said the world was changing rapidly and countries were rethinking their alliances. “And the truth of the matter is – I genuinely believe that the world is looking to us. Not a joke. Even our enemies are looking to us to figure out how we figure this out, what we do.”

Biden said there was a lot at stake and the United States had the capacity to lead the world to a place it had never been before.

In response, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the incumbent government has decided to summon US Ambassador Donald Blome for an official demarche on US President Joe Biden’s remarks.

In a press conference, Bilawal said that Pakistan had embarked on a “journey of engagement” and marked the 75th anniversary of bilateral engagements.

“I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden. I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement.”

He said the US ambassador has been summoned for a demarche to explain the position. He went on to say that Pakistan had nothing to do with Biden’s statement and it will not negatively impact the bilateral relations.

