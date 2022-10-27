Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, no matter what the cost: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressing for the solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions has reiterated that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiris, no matter what the cost.

“The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination, through the democratic process of holding a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite, as espoused in the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people,” he said in his message on the occasion of `Kashmir Black Day’ observed every year on October 27.

PM said, “My message to all Kashmiri brothers and sisters on this sombre occasion is simple: Pakistan will always stand by you, no matter what the cost. We are your voice to the world. Our support and solidarity is abiding. We will not rest until you secure your legitimate right to self-determination. In Sha Allah, that day is not far away!”

He said, “Today, with a heavy heart, we mark yet another Kashmir Black Day. On 27th October 1947, seventy-five years ago, India forcibly landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and she continues to forcibly and illegally occupy this territory ever since.”

“To perpetuate its forcible occupation of the IIOJK, India has amassed more than 900,000 armed troops in the territory.

Torture, illegal detentions, implication in fictitious cases, indiscriminate use of force under the impunity of draconian laws and systemized campaigns to rob the Kashmiris of their distinct cultural and religious identities mark the reality of India’s brutal occupation of the occupied territory,” he added.

He said that the situation had further worsened since India’s illegal and unilateral revocation of the special status of IIOJK on 5th August 2019, adding, around 690 extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris have taken place at the hands of the Indian occupation forces in the last three years.

“Prominent Hurriyat leaders have been detained illegally or placed under house arrest,” he mentioned.

He further said that India was also making reprehensible attempts at bringing about demographic changes in IIOJK. He said that Pakistan’s rock-solid support to the Kashmir cause remained as steadfast as ever.

“This was the reason our beloved Quaid referred to Kashmir as Pakistan’s ‘Jugular vein’. It runs in our blood,” he stressed.