Pakistani Ambassador identifies Arshad Sharif: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that the Pakistani Ambassador to Kenya has identified the body of journalist Arshad Sharif
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Ambassador Syedah Saqlain, Kenya Police and the doctors are present right now in the mortuary
  • The Minister added in the statement that she has requested the Kenyan authorities to complete the regulation process soon
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that the Pakistani Ambassador to Kenya has identified the body of journalist Arshad Sharif- who was killed in Nairobi in the wee hours today.

As per details, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Ambassador Syedah Saqlain, Kenya Police and the doctors are present right now in the mortuary and Syedah Saqlain has identified the journalist.

The Information Minister has said that now the arrangements will be made for the dead body of the deceased to be in Pakistan for burial and the legal procedures are being addressed in this regard.

The Minister added in the statement that she has requested the Kenyan authorities to complete the regulation process soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya. He had joined BOL News and his program was scheduled to be aired soon.

