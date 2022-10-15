Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  • Pakistan’s nuclear assets have best safeguards as per IAEA: Shehbaz Sharif
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Image: File

  • Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, he said.
  • The PM said we take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness.
  • Shehbaz Sharif tweeted in response to US President Joe Biden’s statement against Pakistan’s nuclear technology.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan’s nuclear assets had the best safeguards as per the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements.

“Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted in response to US President Joe Biden’s statement against Pakistan’s nuclear technology.

Also Read

Biden’s statement punishment on Pakistan’s abstaining on anti-Russia resolution at UNGA
Biden’s statement punishment on Pakistan’s abstaining on anti-Russia resolution at UNGA

The diplomatic sources said despite the US and western countries’ full pressure...

United States President Joe Biden’s statement expressing doubt on Pakistan’s nuclear programme was a punishment to Pakistan on its abstaining on the resolution submitted at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against Russian invasion in Ukraine, Bol News reported quoting diplomatic sources as saying.

The diplomatic sources said despite the US and western countries’ full pressure and efforts, Pakistan remained indifferent on the anti-Russian resolution.

“The US and western countries had made it clear that any option other than supporting Russia would be considered as backing Moscow,” they said.

Pakistan showed persistence and neutrality on anti-Russian resolutions, the diplomatic sources maintained.

On Monday night (October 10), the United Nations voted on the referendum procedure on the anti-Russia resolution. In the voting, Pakistan showed neutrality by not participating in the referendum, the diplomatic sources said.

What did Biden say about Pakistan’s nuclear assets?

While commenting about Russia and China’s aggressive behavior, US President Joe Biden claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear program lacks “cohesion”.

The statement came during the US president’s speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, where he called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous countries.”

