Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is most secure: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is the most secure, BOL News reported on Saturday.

In one of his messages on the social networking website, Chairman PTI Imran Khan raised questions about the statement of US President Joe Biden.

across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation? Equally imp,this

Biden statement shows total failure of Imported govt's foreign policy & its claims of "reset of relations with US"? Is this the "reset"?This govt has broken all records for incompetence — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 15, 2022

“What information the US President has reached this unwarranted conclusion about our nuclear capability and when has Pakistan shown aggression, especially after nuclearization?” Imran Khan questioned.

He said that as a former prime minister, I know that we have the most secure nuclear command and control system, but Pakistan has been involved in wars like the US and has not invaded any country.

On the other hand, the former prime minister criticized the current government and questioned Biden’s statement showing the complete failure of the imported government’s foreign policy and its claims of “restoring relations with the United States”.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear program lacks “cohesion”.

The statement came during the US president’s speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, where he called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous countries.”

“Did anyone anticipate we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role in relation to Russia, India, and Pakistan?” Biden asked.

The US president stated that he has spent more time than any other head of state in the world with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, including 68 hours in person.

Biden stated of China President Xi Jinping, “He understands what he wants but has a vast array of issues.”