Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is most secure: Imran
Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is most secure: Imran

Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is most secure: Imran

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is most secure: Imran

Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is most secure: Imran

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is the most secure, BOL News reported on Saturday. 

In one of his messages on the social networking website, Chairman PTI Imran Khan raised questions about the statement of US President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

 

“What information the US President has reached this unwarranted conclusion about our nuclear capability and when has Pakistan shown aggression, especially after nuclearization?” Imran Khan questioned.

He said that as a former prime minister, I know that we have the most secure nuclear command and control system, but Pakistan has been involved in wars like the US and has not invaded any country.

On the other hand, the former prime minister criticized the current government and questioned Biden’s statement showing the complete failure of the imported government’s foreign policy and its claims of “restoring relations with the United States”.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear program lacks “cohesion”.

Advertisement

The statement came during the US president’s speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, where he called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous countries.”
“Did anyone anticipate we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role in relation to Russia, India, and Pakistan?” Biden asked.
The US president stated that he has spent more time than any other head of state in the world with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, including 68 hours in person.

Also Read

Biden remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear program by saying it lacks cohesion
Biden remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear program by saying it lacks cohesion

While commenting about Russia and China's aggressive behavior, US President Joe Biden...

Biden stated of China President Xi Jinping, “He understands what he wants but has a vast array of issues.”

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story